Eid-El-Fitr: Borno Police Hold Meeting To Ensure Hitch-Free Celebration 

Share

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Yusufu Lawal, has reaffirmed the commitment of the command to ensuring a hitch-free Sallah celebration across the State.

Lawal held a crucial meeting with tactical commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and other key stakeholders to review the security architecture of the state and strategize for a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

During the strategic meeting, which took place on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the State Command Headquarters in Maiduguri, the Commissioner of Police charged the tactical commanders and DPOs to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing crime and ensuring public safety throughout the festivities.

He emphasized the need for officers to work tirelessly in maintaining law and order, stressing that their dedication is crucial to achieving a peaceful celebration.

The Commissioner reassured residents of the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all during the Sallah period.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police through the following emergency contact numbers: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

