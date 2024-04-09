Eid-El-Fitr: Atiku Felicitates With Muslim Community

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims in this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebration, saying that despite the economic hardship in the country, many people participated in this year’s Ramadan fast seeking piety.

Atiku in his Eid-el-fitr message, noted that the economic environment in the country has put many families and individuals under intense pressure.

The Presidential candidate on the 20 in the message by his media office, said “The completion of Ramadan should cause a reflection on those in positions of authority to show more compassion to the people.”

He stated that the requirement of forbearance and compassion between the leaders and the people are the lessons to be learnt about this year’s Ramadan, in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Atiku enjoined the Muslim community to remain abiding, even when the holy month has passed, noting that while this year’s Ramadan fasting was observed in a season of tough economic conditions, the forbearance with which Nigerian Muslims adopted it is a principle that the Prophet Muhammed enjoins them to live by at all times.

He prayed that the supplications of every believing Muslim and everyone else should be answered by the Allah, and wished them Eid-el-fitr celebration.