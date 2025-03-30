Eid-El-Fitr: Atiku Calls On Leaders To Show Compassion

Share

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerian leaders to prioritize the well-being of the people.

In a message by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku noted that the 2025 Ramadan fasting came at a time of severe hardship and hunger in the Country.

“While the Ramadan season encourages charity to the less privileged, it is imperative for leaders to ensure that, even after Ramadan, governments initiate interventions that will sustain the well-being and welfare of the people,” he advised.

He urged those in positions of authority to uphold the teachings of Prophet Muhammad regarding leadership responsibilities toward the people.

“It is not enough for the government to ask the people to brace themselves for harsh economic conditions. True leadership requires showing compassion to the masses and acting with the fear of God,” Atiku said.

He reminded the Muslim faithful that the celebration of Eid-il-Fitr “should be an opportunity to continue the good deeds embraced during Ramadan and to pray for progress in our personal lives and the country as a whole.”

