Eid-El-Fitr: APC Felicitates With Muslim Faithful

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined host of others to facilitate with the Muslim compatriots, on the joyous occasion of Eid el-fitr celebration.

In a statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka in Abuja, the ruling party said, “Eid-el-fitr is the breaking of the month-long fasting, marking the official end of Ramadan, which recalls the revealing of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

“The sunrise-to-sunset fast leading to this celebration is usually characterised by repentance, supplications, piety, charity, spiritual upliftment and total devotion to Allah.

“As we celebrate, we urge our Muslim faithful to continue to lead lives that exemplify the such timeless virtues as self-denial, more prayers for humility, love, kindness charity and forgiveness. We call for prayers for nation’s unity, security and progress.

“And may the celebration strengthen bonds of selfless love, charity and kindness among families, neighbours the less-privileged.”