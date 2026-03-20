…Canvasses votes for AMBO

…Lauds Tinubu economic policy

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and House of Assembly aspirant from Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State, Israel Dunmoye Alade, popularly known as Moye Alade, has urged Muslim faithful to be prayerful, peaceful and compassionate during and after the holy month of Ramadan, while also calling for support for the party’s governorship candidate, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Alade made the call during Ramadan iftar and lecture sessions held in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

Addressing attendees, he encouraged Muslims to use the period to deepen their faith, promote unity and extend acts of charity to those in need.

“I urge all Muslim faithful to be steadfast in prayers, to live in peace with one another and to show kindness and generosity, especially to the less privileged. Ramadan teaches us sacrifice, discipline and compassion, and we must reflect these values in our daily lives,” he said.

He also called on residents to pray for peaceful and credible elections in Osun State and across the country.

“Let us continue to pray for Osun State ahead of the 2026 governorship election, and for Nigeria as we approach the 2027 general elections. We need peace, unity and credible electoral processes that will strengthen our democracy,” he added.

Alade further urged constituents to support Oyebamiji, also known as AMBO, describing him as a candidate with the capacity and experience to deliver good governance.

On the national economy, he expressed support for the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the policies are beginning to yield results.

According to him, Nigeria is witnessing gradual economic stabilisation and renewed investor confidence, with increasing international recognition, particularly from the United Kingdom.

“The reforms are already gaining global attention. In the United Kingdom, there is growing recognition of Nigeria’s economic direction, which reflects renewed confidence in our policies and leadership,” he said.

He added that sustained implementation of the reforms would promote long-term economic growth and improve livelihoods.

Alade also reaffirmed his commitment to effective representation, promising to prioritise policies that directly impact the welfare of his constituents if elected.

The iftar sessions were attended by religious leaders, community stakeholders and party members, who described the initiative as a platform for spiritual reflection and community engagement during Ramadan.