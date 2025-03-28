Eid-El-Fitr: Anambra Police Assure Muslims Of Security

Share

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has assured the Muslim faithful in the State of adequate security during the Eid al-Fitr festival.

The Police Commissioner gave this assurance on Friday while briefing Journalists on the command’s crime-fighting efforts over the past two weeks.

According to Orutugu, the Police, as the lead agency in internal security, will continue to collaborate with the military, other security agencies, and local vigilante groups to enhance operational capacity, maintain security dominance, and ensure the safety of all residents.

He also conveyed the Anambra State Police Command’s heartfelt wishes to Muslim brothers and sisters worldwide, especially those in the State, for a joyful Eid al-Fitr celebration.

Orutugu enumerated the successful joint efforts with sister agencies, Anambra State Vigilantes, and other security operatives, which led to the rescue of four kidnapped victims, including a Catholic reverend father, and the arrest of over ten suspects.

During the period under review, the police recovered 10 firearms of assorted brands, 16 expended cartridges, 46 live rounds of ammunition, 4 vehicles and other incriminating items.

He noted that three of the recovered vehicles had already been returned to their rightful owners after proper identification.

Additionally, on March 27, 2025, at approximately 3:05 p.m., operatives from B Division in Awka, while conducting a stop-and-search operation at Dynamo Junction in Ifite Awka, arrested one Richard Onwugbufo from Ugbulu village, Oraifite. A Beretta pistol with three live rounds of ammunition was recovered from him.

