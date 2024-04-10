Eid-el-Fitr: Allow Virtues Of Ramadan Fasting Guide Your Lives, PDP Tell Muslims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Muslims to allow the virtues, values and lessons observed and imbibed during the Ramadan fasting to guide their everyday lives.

PDP in its Eid-el-Fitr message, noted that Sallah offers the divine pathway to a rededicated life of love, forgiveness, tolerance and peaceful co-existence with one another, and urged Nigerians not to surrender to despondency or allow the hardship and misery in the country to weaken their love and support for one another.

The party in the message by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, advised Nigerians to remain resolute in their hope and pursuit of a better, secure and prosperous nation.

“It is therefore imperative for leaders at all levels to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr for a deep soul-searching that re-awakens the virtues of honesty, transparency, justice, fairness and pursuit of the wellbeing of the citizens in the discharge of their duties especially at this critical time in the life of our nation,” PDP stated.

It called on good-spirited individuals and organisations to use the occasion to further extend the hands of love to the less-privileged, the dislocated and the hurting, so that the joy of Eid-el-Fitr could reach everyone.