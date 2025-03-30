Eid-El-Fitr: Allow Ramadan Spirit To Guide Your Ways, Obi Tells Muslims

Share

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian Muslims to let the love and spirit of Ramadan guide their ways.

In a message issued by the spokesperson of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, Obi described as fulfilling the opportunity he had to break the Ramadan fast with various Muslim communities across the Country during the fasting period.

According to him, sharing blessings and joy with one another is not just an act of Ramadan but should be a part of everyday life.

He prayed that the blessings and lessons of Ramadan would forever remain with Nigerians and hoped for a future where “peace and unity will flourish in our nation, the security of lives and property will once again be celebrated within our borders, and our nation will experience growth and development.”

