Eid-El-Fitr: Alia Felicitates Muslims As Police Tighten Security

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim community in the State as they mark the completion of the 2025 Ramadan fasting and celebrate Eid-El-Fitr.

This was as the State Police Command deployed personnel across the State to ensure the security of lives and property during the Sallah celebration.

In a message conveyed through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Governor Alia described the Eid celebration as a time for joy, gratitude, and reflection.

He noted that the festival marks the end of Ramadan, a sacred month of prayer, fasting, and acts of kindness.

Governor Alia said, “As you gather with families and friends to celebrate this momentous day, may it be filled with joy, peace, and unity.”

He further emphasized the valuable role of the Muslim community in Benue State, acknowledging their contributions to societal growth and peaceful coexistence.

“We respect and appreciate the invaluable contributions of the Muslim community to the rich cultural tapestry of our State.

“Your commitment to humanity, service, and community development plays a significant role in fostering harmony among our diverse population,” he added.

The Governor urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to spread love, grace, happiness, and prosperity within their communities.

He also encouraged them to uphold values that promote peace, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Steve Yabanet, has ordered the deployment of Officers across the State to maintain law and order during the Sallah festivities.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene, the Commissioner directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical Commanders to ensure tight security at prayer grounds, recreational centers, markets, motor parks, and other public places where large gatherings are expected.

He also warned criminals to desist from any unlawful activities, vowing that offenders would face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner wished all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-al-Fitr celebration.

