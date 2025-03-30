Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of tolerance, understanding and good neighbourliness as the baseline of transforming the country, healing our relationships, and giving us the polity of our dreams.

He also called for rededication, not only to the Creator, but also to the cause of mankind, appreciating the gift of life and imbibing the virtues of tolerance, and contentment.

In a message issued by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, to the Muslims in commemoration of this year’s Eid-El-Fitri festival, Owoade said that total submission to the will and command of Allah symbolizes genuine obedience, which is the basic essence of the celebration.

Noting that this is a period that calls for caring for the less privileged in the society, Owoade said, “If we sincerely love in our hearts, governance would work, electoral reforms would be easier to accomplish, funds would be judiciously utilized for the good of the larger number.

“Leadership would love and cherish the led. That is the essence of the festival, which I recommend to all Nigerians, indeed, to all humanity, at this time.

‘’Love that considers others first, prefers others above personal and selfish desires, and which seeks to emancipate, unshackle and liberate’’, the Royal Father preached.

Owoade further said, “Indeed, the timing of the festival this year could not have been more auspicious, given that the economy is in recession with all the attendant implications for millions of Nigerians.

“What that suggests is that the socio-economic condition of most Nigerians this year makes it compelling for adherents of Islam to look beyond themselves and their immediate environment, especially in this holy season.

“The lessons of Eid el Fitri are simple: by paying attention to the plight of the poor, we invariably place the welfare of our neighbours as important as ours; by allowing others to partake of our wealth or material possessions, we honour the One (God) who made the provision in the first place.”

“It is important not to lose sight of the true meaning of this special occasion and the spirit of sacrifice it represents.

“With millions of our compatriots now refugees in their own country, the significance of Eid Fitri this year cannot be over-emphasized.

“The occasion should therefore go beyond merrymaking to sharing love and material possessions not only with relatives or acquaintances, but also with the displaced, the elderly, the orphans and other people at the margin of the society, including those with special needs.

“It is also important that Nigerians begin to embrace and support charitable causes,’’ Oba Owoade submitted.

