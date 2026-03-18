Eid-el-Fitr: A’Ibom CP Salutes Muslims, Assures On Hitch-Free Celebration

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations and commends their devotion, sacrifice, and commitment to the values of peace, tolerance, and self-discipline demonstrated throughout the fasting period.

A statement issued by DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, said the CP urges all faithful to sustain these virtues beyond the festive season, as they are essential in building a safer and more harmonious society.

According to the statement, “In line with its mandate to ensure the safety of lives and property, the Command has put in place robust security measures across the State to guarantee a peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

“Strategic deployments of personnel have been made to Eid prayer grounds, recreational centres, major highways, motor parks, and other public spaces. Intelligence-led operations, visibility policing, and coordinated patrols have also been intensified”.

She added, “The Commissioner therefore advises members of the public to remain vigilant and security-conscious at all times. Parents and guardians are urged to monitor their children and wards, while motorists are advised to obey traffic rules and regulations.

“The public is also encouraged to promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: +234 803 921 3071

“The Commissioner of Police further warns all individuals and groups with criminal intentions to desist, as the Command is fully prepared to deal decisively with any act capable of threatening the peace and security of the State.

“While celebrating, citizens are encouraged to be law-abiding, avoid reckless behaviours, and show love and compassion to one another in the true spirit of the season.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command reassures residents of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order before, during, and after the festivities”.