Eid-El-Fitr: Adeleke Felicitates Muslim Faithful In Osun

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the State and beyond on the successful completion of 2025 Ramadan, describing the 29-day fasting period as a divine grace for spiritual renewal.

Governor Adeleke rejoiced with Muslim faithful for the ease with which Allah made the observance of one of the pillars of Islam possible, urging them to sustain the culture of giving and selflessness that characterized the Holy Month.

The Governor enjoined the people of Osun to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for enduring peace and sustainable development in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He also urged Muslims to use their places of worship and homes to seek Allah’s intervention in thwarting the renewed efforts of some selfish political actors attempting to destabilize the state out of desperation to seize power through the backdoor.

He encouraged the people not to be discouraged by the antics of politicians bent on reversing the state’s progress but to maintain faith in Allah, who is all-powerful. He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to moving Osun State forward.

“Praising Allah, I rejoice with the Muslim Ummah in Osun for the grace of witnessing the conclusion of this year’s Holy Month of Ramadan.

“The 29 days of fasting are Allah’s way of drawing us closer to Him in worship and instilling in us the significance of charity,” the Governor said.

“While it is time for celebration, it is also important to remind the faithful to embrace the invaluable lessons of the Holy Month and to let the culture of selfless service, peace, and love for fellow human beings be a guiding principle in their lives.

“It is my earnest wish that the celebration be done modestly and that we extend a hand of giving to families struggling to make ends meet so that they too can partake in the joy of this moment, in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).”

