Eid-el-Fitr: ADC Calls For Faith, Sacrifice

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Nigerian to draw strength from the values of faith, sacrifice, and resilience despite the country’s current challenges.

The party, in its Eid-el-Fitr message to Muslim faithful, by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that the lessons of Ramadan should inspire unity, compassion, and a renewed commitment to building a more just, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

“This season is a reminder that even in the most challenging times, faith, sacrifice, and resilience can restore our confidence in a better tomorrow,” ADC stated.

It noted the difficulties faced by many families, but added that the spirit of Ramadan teaches that hardship does not have the final word, “perseverance, compassion, and unity do.”

According to the party, the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, calls for discipline, generosity, and devotion toward building a more just, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria for all.

ADC said it remains committed to a future where every Nigerian can live with dignity, security, and opportunity.