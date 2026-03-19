The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful across the state on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Governor described Ramadan as a sacred period marked by deep reflection, devotion, self-discipline, and renewed commitment to the service of Almighty Allah and humanity.

He commended Muslims for their steadfastness throughout the 30-day fast, noting that beyond abstaining from food and drink, the season was characterised by increased acts of charity, compassion, and support for the less privileged—values that strengthen both faith and society.

Governor Abiodun expressed appreciation to the Muslim community for their continuous prayers for peace, progress, and good governance in Ogun State and Nigeria at large. He acknowledged that such spiritual support remains vital in fostering unity, stability, and democratic growth.

“As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid al-Fitr, we join them in gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting the grace to witness the end of this blessed month,” he said.

He urged the faithful not to relent in upholding the virtues of patience (sabr), generosity, humility, and righteousness imbibed during Ramadan, stressing that these values should continue to guide daily life beyond the fasting period.

The Governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, social welfare, and the continued development of Ogun State for the benefit of all residents, irrespective of religious affiliation.

He concluded with prayers for continued peace, prosperity, and divine blessings upon the state and the nation, wishing all Muslims a joyous and spiritually fulfilling Eid celebration.