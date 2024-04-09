Eid-El-Fitr: Abbas Urges Prayers, Patriotism

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

The Speaker in a sallah message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, equally urged Muslims to internalise the lessons learnt from the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Expressing confidence that Almighty Allah has answered their prayers and supplication during the Holy Month, the Speaker said the Muslims and other citizens should remain steadfast, determined, and patriotic for the nation to forge ahead.

He enjoined Muslims to be their brother’s keeper and render a helping hand at all times, noting that one of the lessons learnt from the Holy Month of Ramadan was that of assistance to the needy, which every Muslim should imbibe.

Abbas, while felicitating the Islamic faithful, urged them to continue to pray for Nigeria even after Ramadan is over, noting that a peaceful and prosperous nation equally needs prayers to sustain its blessings.

“We thank Allah (SWT) for making it possible for us to witness the Holy Month of Ramadan peacefully. We pray that He accepts all our acts of Ibadah.

“As we celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr, I enjoin Nigerians, especially Muslims, to offer prayers for the country and our leaders. Let’s also remain united as a people,” the Speaker said.

He further called for support for the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaker Abbas wished Muslims happy celebrations.