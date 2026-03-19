Eid-el-Fitr: Abbas Congratulates Muslim Faithful

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Nigerian Muslims for the successful completion of the Ramadan.

Speaking in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Musa Krishi, Abbas urged Muslim faithful to continue to imbibe piety, selflessness, charity, and other virtues of Ramadan.

According to him, God has been merciful and gracious to Nigeria, especially in the wake of the country’s socio-economic, security, and political challenges.

He said, “Divine intervention, through prayers, remains a major reason for the country’s unity, peace, and stability.

READ ALSO

“Alhamdulillah, we have witnessed the Holy Month of Ramadan peacefully, and today, we are bidding a farewell to one of the most critical aspects of the life of every Muslim.

“As always, the month of Ramadan comes with numerous lessons. In the past 30 days, Muslims all over the country, and indeed across the globe, embarked on this spiritual journey through devotion.

“May Allah accept all our acts of ibadah and reward us abundantly.

“Incidentally, our Christian brothers and sisters are also observing the Lent period concurrently with their Muslim counterparts.

“This is a divine arrangement for us to redouble our efforts in prayers and dedication to our Creator.

“It is also a reminder that we are one people united by a common good,” the Speaker said.