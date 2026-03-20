Eid-el-Fitr: AA Guber Greets Muslims, Pledges Inclusive Governance

The gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the August 15 governorship election, Lanre Farinloye, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Farinloye, in a congratulatory message personally signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Friday, used the festive season to appreciate those he said have contributed to his mission of service.

The AA gubernatorial candidate reiterated his commitment to a future where every citizen thrives in the state.

The philanthropist cum politician said their efforts to support the Muslim Ummah during the holy month have been a testament to the spirit of “OsunTunTun”, which is his political slogan.

He said: “As the crescent moon ushers in the joy of Eid-el-Fitr, we celebrate the successful completion of a month of profound sacrifice, reflection, and prayer.

“As we bring this blessed Ramadan to a close, I extend my sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to our mission of service.

“Our collective efforts to support the Muslim Ummah during this holy month have been a testament to the spirit of OsunTunTun.

“Your donations of food, materials, and cash incentives have brought comfort to those in need. I am deeply thankful for the role we played together in making this Ramadan a success.

“I pray that Allah, in His infinite mercy, accepts our sacrifices and rewards our kindness abundantly. May He replenish our resources, grant us blessings in abundance, and let this season be a source of spiritual renewal for every household in Osun State.

“As we transition from the prayers of Ramadan to the work of rebuilding our state, let the spirit of giving continue. I remain dedicated to a future where every citizen thrives.

Jazakumullahu Khairan. May Allah bless us all and bless our beloved Osun State.”