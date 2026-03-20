The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has said Nigerians should see the 2027 general elections as an opportunity to redeem and recover the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), by voting for a new president and a new set of leaders on the PDP platform.

CP-PDP, in a goodwill message to Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr celebration by National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, said PDP has overcome its challenges and is now poised to commence the process of nominating candidates for all elective positions in the 2027 elections.

“We call upon all Nigerians of goodwill to strengthen their resolve to use the coming elections to return our nation to a path of dignity, safety, and happiness, in line with the will of God,” the group added.

The conference commended Nigerians for their resilience, law-abiding disposition, peaceful coexistence, and care for one another, “despite the provocative and anti-people policies of the current administration, which have brought significant pain and pressure upon the citizenry.”

It noted that many Nigerians approached the Ramadan fast and prayers with heightened hope and faith for God’s divine intervention to rescue the nation from oppressive rule, unbearable hardship, and worsening insecurity, which citizens have been subjected to, especially in the last two years.

CP-PDP stated that these supplications to God for the end of bad governance, economic hardship, and insecurity in Nigeria will not be in vain.

The conference further commended Nigerians for their loyalty and solidarity with the PDP, which it added is evidenced by the number of citizens who registered with the party during the ongoing e-registration exercise.

It called for their continued to care for one another, and to work hard for the good of the nation.