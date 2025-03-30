Eid-El-Fitir: Aiyedatiwa Calls For Love, Unity Among Residents

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has congratulated the Muslim community as they celebrate Eid-el-fitr, imploring them to rekindle their commitment to unity and love for fellow residents.

The Governor congratulated Muslims for successfully completing the holy month of Ramadan, a period dedicated to fasting, prayer, reflection, and service to the community.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan said: “As you mark the end of this sacred month, I rejoice with you on this year’s Eid-el-fitr and urge you to use this celebration to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan.

“I urge you to continue to embody the virtues of patience, love, compassion, and self-discipline cultivated during Ramadan.

“As we celebrate this season with you, may Allah shower His countless blessings upon you and your loved ones.Happy Eid-el-fitr celebration.”

The Governor prayed that this year’s Eid will bring blessings, peace and prosperity for all Muslim faithful, expressing optimism for a sustained peaceful coexistence in the State.

While thanking Muslim Clerics and leaders across the State for their support and prayers for his administration, the Governor promised to continue to provide a conducive environment for religious harmony in the State.

