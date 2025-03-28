Eid Durbar: Kano Police Ban Celebration Over Security Concerns

Share

The Kano State Police Command on Friday announced a total ban on all Durbar activities for the 2025 Eid-El-Fitr celebrations in the state.

Citing security threats and the need to maintain public order, the State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, explained that intelligence reports indicated plans by certain elements to exploit the event for disruptive activities.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Bompai Police Headquarters, Bakori assured residents that the police and other security agencies had put measures in place to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Meanwhile, the Durbar, a long-standing tradition that features royal horse processions and cultural displays, is a central part of Sallah celebrations in Kano. However, concerns over public safety have led to its prohibition this year.

READ ALSO

The CP urged worshippers attending Eid prayers at designated grounds to follow security guidelines and avoid bringing items that could raise suspicion.

Additionally, he warned against reckless behaviors such as horse riding (Kilisa), car racing, and disorderly conduct.

He also called on parents and guardians to prevent their children from being used by groups seeking to instigate unrest.

“In light of credible intelligence suggesting potential security threats, and after consultations with the Kano State Government and key stakeholders, we have decided to suspend all Durbar activities this year.

“As we mark this important religious occasion, we must prioritize peace and security. Let us all act responsibly to protect the safety and harmony of our state.

“As we mark this important religious occasion, we must prioritize peace and security. Let us all act responsibly to protect the safety and harmony of our state,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

