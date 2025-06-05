Eid Calls For Reflection On Sacrifice, Selflessness — Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has called on Muslims to reflect on the core values of sacrifice, devotion, and selflessness as they celebrate 2025 Eid-el-Kabir.

In his Sallah message to Nigerians on Thursday, the President congratulated Muslims at home and abroad, urging them to embrace the deeper meaning of the festival beyond celebration.

“Eid-el-Kabir represents the high point of the sacred first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, a period filled with opportunities for worship and good deeds. It is a time to show gratitude to Almighty Allah for His countless mercies upon us as individuals and as a nation,” he said.

“While this festival is marked with joy and celebration, its true significance lies much deeper: Eid calls us to reflect on its core values of sacrifice, devotion, and selflessness.”

President Tinubu called on Nigerians to embody these virtues in their daily lives, citing the example of Prophet Ibrahim’s submission to Allah’s will and Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings as models of devotion and commitment.

He also used the occasion to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to national progress and reform, noting that the difficult economic path was necessary for long-term development.

“Though the journey has not been easy, and some doubted our direction, the resilience of both public and private sector leaders—along with the steadfast support of most Nigerians—is yielding results. I assure you that the toughest days are behind us. We are entering a new era of renewed hope and prosperity that we promised two years ago.”

He emphasized that the government’s economic reforms were not intended to merely improve statistics but to transform lives and build a solid foundation for sustainable development.

“We crafted our Renewed Hope Agenda to bring prosperity to every Nigerian, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of it,” Tinubu added.

Reflecting on recent national tragedies, the President expressed sympathy for victims of the May 28 flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, which claimed lives and destroyed property.

“Let us pray for the repose of those who lost their lives and strength for their families. Let us also support efforts by the government to bring relief to the affected communities,” he said.

President Tinubu also urged Nigerians to remember the less privileged during the Eid celebrations and to continue praying for the nation’s security personnel and leaders.

“Let us pray for peace in our world, for our leaders at all levels, and for the safety of those who risk their lives for our security. May those who have more remember those in need, sharing kindness and support as true brothers and sisters,” he concluded.

