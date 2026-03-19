Eid: Bala Mohammed Calls For Vigilance, Assures Security In Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has called on residents to remain vigilant during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful festive period.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message, Governor Mohammed urged citizens to provide timely and useful information to security operatives, stressing that safeguarding lives and property is a collective responsibility.

He assured the public of the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state.

While congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan, Mohammed emphasised the need for unity and mutual respect among residents.

He noted that Bauchi has a long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence among diverse ethnic and religious groups, urging citizens to preserve the harmony.

The governor also expressed appreciation to religious leaders for their contributions to peace and moral guidance, particularly during the Ramadan period.