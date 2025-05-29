Eid-Al-Kabir: Sokoto Police Command Strengthens Security 

Share

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ahmed Musa, psc, convened a crucial security meeting with Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state to discuss comprehensive security strategies for the upcoming Eid al-Kabir festivities.

The meeting, held at the Command Headquarters in Sokoto, emphasized the Command’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful, secure, and incident-free celebration for residents and visitors.

The discussion focused on robust deployment of police personnel to prayer grounds, recreation centers, major markets, entry and exit points, and other public spaces expected to experience heavy traffic.

There will be intensified foot and vehicular patrols, surveillance, and intelligence-driven operations across all 23 Local Government Areas to deter crime and enable swift response.

Plans for effective crowd control and traffic management at prayer grounds and event venues were reviewed to prevent gridlocks and ensure smooth movement.

Additionally, the Command will strengthen coordination with other security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community vigilantes for a unified security front. Current security intelligence and rapid response protocols were also reviewed and refined.

CP Ahmed Musa urged all officers to remain alert, professional, and proactive, emphasizing that the police presence will be highly visible throughout the celebrations.

He also cautioned cattle dealers to be vigilant against fake currency ahead of the Sallah season.

Citizens were called upon to cooperate fully with security personnel, stay security conscious, and report any suspicious activities or persons to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency numbers: 08032345167 and 08032861946.

The Police Command assured the public that all necessary resources and personnel have been mobilized to guarantee a safe and joyous Eid al-Kabir celebration. The Command wished all Muslim faithful a blessed Eid Mubarak.

