The Grand Imam of Osun State, Imam Musa Animasahun, has issued a strong warning to politicians and their supporters ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations, stressing that the Eid praying ground must not be turned into a political or campaign venue.

In an official statement released by the office of the Imam on Wednesday, Imam Animasahun declared Friday, March 20, for the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

However, beyond the announcement of the festival date, the Islamic leader clearly warned that the Osogbo Central Eid praying ground must not be used for campaigns or political activities.

According to him, “In view of the forthcoming Eid prayer, the office of the Grand Imam hereby issues the following important notice to all Muslims, especially political office holders, aspirants, and their supporters

“The Osogbo Central Eid praying ground is NOT a campaign venue for any politician or political group.”

Imam Animasahun prohibited the use of political vests, caps, banners, or any form of identification linked to political parties or movements at the prayer ground.

“The use of political vests, caps, banners, or any form of political identification is strictly PROHIBITED at the praying ground.

“All forms of political activities, including: Campaigning, Singing of political or campaign songs, Public awareness rallies, Use of drums or any instrument for political purposes are strictly FORBIDDEN at the Eid praying ground.

“The Eid praying ground is a sacred place dedicated solely for worship of Allah, and it must be treated with utmost respect, dignity, and sanctity.”

He, however, added that the Eid prayer remains open to all Muslims regardless of status, urging unity, peace, and devotion during the celebration.

“Every Muslim is welcome to attend the Eid prayer in peace, unity, and devotion, regardless of status or affiliation.”