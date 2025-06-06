Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of lives and property across the state.

Speaking during a visit by Muslim faithful to the New Festival Hall, Government House, in celebration of Eid al-Adha, Governor Okpebholo, who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, emphasized that the present administration remains focused on building a secure and prosperous Edo.

“Our administration is fully committed to the welfare and well-being of all citizens. Security remains the bedrock of any thriving society, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that lives and property are protected across Edo State,” he stated.

He urged citizens to reflect on the values of Eid al-Adha — unity, love, sacrifice, and peace — and to continue to uphold the shared values that promote harmony across religious and ethnic lines.

“As we celebrate, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society that is inclusive, tolerant, peaceful, and respectful of all cultures and faiths. Let us extend our hands of support to the less privileged, sharing and giving to make the season meaningful for all,” the governor added.

Governor Okpebholo also appealed to parents to preach peace to their children and discourage them from engaging in cultism, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality.

In his remarks, the Chief Imam of Benin, Alhaji Abdulfatai Enabulele, commended Governor Okpebholo for the developmental strides recorded in his first six months in office. He lauded the governor’s strategies in combating cultism, kidnapping, and criminal activities, noting that they have contributed significantly to the peace currently being enjoyed across the state.

Alhaji Enabulele also urged those involved in criminal activities to embrace more progressive ideas and support government efforts toward sustainable development.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for his benevolence and support to the Muslim community, which he said has made the Eid celebration more enjoyable. He further advised that major routes into the state be better secured through the use of vigilante groups, and called on the government to ensure grassroots implementation of the five-point “Agada” plan for inclusive development.

Edesili Anani Okpebholo, Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, described the celebration as a reminder of the importance of love and sacrifice. She urged citizens to make kindness and selflessness a daily habit, especially toward the less privileged.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, praised Governor Okpebholo for his leadership, fairness, and commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy.

“The governor is a man of vision, focused on project-based leadership that aims to improve the lives of our people,” he said.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, also acknowledged the contributions of the Muslim community in fostering peace and supporting the government’s efforts.

He assured that the Okpebholo-led administration would continue on its path of visible and impactful development.

“In just six months, the governor has demonstrated a practical and people-focused approach to governance. The projects so far embarked upon directly impact the lives of citizens, and there’s more to come,” Ohonbamu noted.

