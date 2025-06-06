Eid Al-Adha: Shettima Calls For Natl Unity, Support For Tinubu

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians to embrace national unity, collective sacrifice, and continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to foster lasting peace and prosperity in the country.

Shettima made the appeal on Friday during the Eid al-Adha prayers held at the National Eid Ground along Airport Road, Abuja.

Describing Eid al-Adha as a solemn occasion rooted in the legacy of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience and sacrifice, the Vice President said those values are essential to building a strong and united Nigeria.

“This is a period of sober reflection, a season of reaching out to the indigent among us, of building bridges of brotherhood and sisterhood,” he stated.

“Life is a marathon. As individuals, we may run faster, but we tire more easily. As a family, a collective, a nation, we can gain greater traction and reach our desired destination.”

Shettima urged Nigerians to stand behind President Tinubu’s leadership, emphasizing that national unity and shared sacrifice are crucial in tackling challenges such as insecurity and poverty.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. I thank all Nigerians for their support and empathy and call on all of us to coalesce into a single purse to confront our common challenges—of insecurity, destitution, and more,” he said.

“But rest assured, no matter how long the night is, it must give way to the light of dawn. We have crossed the Rubicon, and we are on the path to sustained peace and development.”

The prayer session was attended by several senior government officials, including the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu; former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje; religious leaders, and thousands of worshippers.

