Eid-Al-Adha: Prince Kazeem Congratulates Muslims, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society 

Share

The National President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Prince Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, on Thursday congratulated Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-Al- Adha.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja Prince Kazeem extended his warmest greetings to the members of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society across the world.

The statement reads, “Dear Beloved Members of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society and Muslims across the world.

On this blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my warmest greetings to you and your families. Eid Mubarak! May the divine blessings of this sacred day fill your hearts with joy, your homes with peace, and your lives with Allah’s infinite mercy.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the profound faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), who demonstrated unwavering trust in Allah’s command.

“His willingness to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail (AS), teaches us the essence of total submission to Allah’s will, selflessness, and the triumph of faith over worldly attachments.

“As Allah declares in Surah Al-Saffat (37:102-105), this act of devotion remains an eternal symbol of PIETY and a reminder that true SACRIFICE is never in vain.

“While drawing inspiration from the timeless story in the above quoted verses, let us strengthen our trust in Allah, even in times of trial.

“Let’s sacrifice by sharing our blessings with humility and prioritizing the needs of others. We should foster brotherhood, support the vulnerable, and uphold the ties of kinship.

As Muslims, let us imbibe and embody the ethos of this noble society – Ansar-Ud-Deen by advancing our mission of service, Da’wah, education, and communal harmony.

“Let’s always focus on the following Qur’anic maxim in our daily interactions: “And whoever holds firmly to Allah, then he is indeed guided to the right path”. (Quran 3:101)

“In a world grappling with economic hardship, let our collective efforts reflect the spirit of Eid – generosity to the needy, kindness to our neighbours, and prayers for national and global peace.

“We urge the governments at all levels to further deepen its reform efforts and pursue inclusive policies that will revive the economy, ease the burden of inflation, and improve the quality of life for ordinary Nigerians.

“In addition, we appeal for greater prioritisation of the security of lives and property across the country.

“While we acknowledge the progress made, we urge the government to intensify efforts to ensure that every Nigerian, can live, work, contribute to economic activity and worship without fear. We are safer and more productive safely together.

“May this Eid bring revitalized strength, healing, and prosperity to our nation and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“I pray Allah (SWT) accepts our acts of worship, grants solace to those in grief, and guides humanity toward justice and compassion.

“Eid Mubarak once again! Let us celebrate with gratitude, share our joys, and remember one another in our supplications.

Share