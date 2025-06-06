Eid Al-Adha: Minister Of Women Affairs Celebrates Nigerian Women, Families, Vulnerable Groups

Share

As Muslims across Nigeria and the world celebrate the sacred festival of Eid al-Adha, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful, with a special message of hope, solidarity, and compassion for women, children, families, and the vulnerable.

In a statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister described Eid al-Adha as “a profound reminder of faith, sacrifice, compassion, and shared humanity”—virtues she said resonate deeply with the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On this sacred occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to all Muslim faithful across Nigeria, especially to our women, children, families, and the most vulnerable, whose resilience and strength continue to inspire our national journey,” the Minister said.

She emphasized that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs remains committed to advancing policies and programmes that uphold the dignity and rights of women and children while fostering unity and inclusiveness.

“At the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, we recognize that behind every sacrifice is a story of courage—often borne by women at the front lines of family, care, and community. This season offers us a powerful opportunity to renew our collective promise: to protect the vulnerable, empower women and girls, uphold the dignity of every child, and promote unity across our diverse society,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated.

The Minister urged Nigerians to reflect on the central values of Eid—selflessness, compassion, and unwavering hope—urging that these principles be applied in national efforts to eliminate gender-based disparities and improve access to social protection.

“As we celebrate, let us reflect on the values that define us: selflessness, compassion, and unwavering hope. Let these principles guide our efforts to eliminate gender-based disparities, improve access to social protection, and strengthen the institutions that support families and safeguard our children,” she added.

In her message, the Minister paid tribute to women across Nigeria for their quiet sacrifices and pivotal role in holding families and communities together.

“To every Nigerian woman nurturing her home, every child with dreams for tomorrow, every family striving with dignity, and every vulnerable person navigating hardship—you are at the heart of our work and our prayers this season,” she said.

She prayed for peace, healing, and strength for the nation: “May this season of Eid bring peace to our homes, healing to our nation, and renewed strength for the work ahead. Eid Mubarak. Taqabbalallahu minna wa minkum.”

