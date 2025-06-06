Eid Al-Adha: Gov Mutfwang Urges Prayers For Peace, Unity

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has extended warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Plateau State and across the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, urging them to offer prayers for enduring peace in the state and Nigeria at large.

In his Sallah message, Governor Mutfwang called on Muslims to continue embodying the spirit of sacrifice, obedience, and unwavering faith, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), and to use the sacred period to intercede for lasting unity.

The Governor emphasized the need for interfaith harmony and collective responsibility in building a peaceful and prosperous society. He urged the Muslim community to work in synergy with fellow citizens, regardless of religious or ethnic differences, in pursuit of shared progress.

“I appeal to the Muslim Ummah to seize this divine opportunity to pray for our leaders across all levels of governance, asking God to grant them wisdom, justice, and a deep sense of responsibility,” Mutfwang said.

He expressed appreciation for the continued support of his administration and reaffirmed his commitment to peace, security, and the welfare of all citizens.

“As you mark this significant spiritual event, I urge you to sustain the spirit of prayer and intercession for the continued peace and prosperity of our dear state,” he added.

Governor Mutfwang concluded by congratulating the Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid al-Adha and called on all Plateau citizens to unite in building a safer, stronger, and more united state—one that serves as a model for the rest of the nation.

