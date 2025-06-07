Eid Al-Adha: Fire Guts Hotel Housing 480 Nigerian Pilgrims

Share

Amid the ongoing Eid Al-Adha celebration across the world, a Saudi Arabian hotel, Imaratus Sanan Hotel, housing over 480 Nigerian pilgrims performing the 2025 Hajj in Mecca, has been gutted by fire.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred in the hotel located in the Sharamansur area of the holy city around 12 pm on Saturday, when virtually all of them were in Mina to perform the stoning of the devil.

Confirming the incident, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said that all 480 Nigerian pilgrims affected by a fire incident are safe and accounted for.

According to a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information and Publications Division, Fatima Sanda Usara, for the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, “Immediate emergency response by Saudi authorities and the hotel management helped to contain the fire swiftly and prevent it from spreading all over the building.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that all 484 Nigerian pilgrims affected by a fire incident at their hotel on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah are safe and accounted for.”

Following the incident, NAHCON’s Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Usman, accompanied by the Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Aliu Abdulrazak, and Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Director Alidu Shutti, promptly visited the site.

Their visit, according to the statement, was to assess the situation and ensure the welfare of the affected pilgrims was prioritised.

Expressing concern during the visit, Abdullahi “ordered for immediate relocation of the affected pilgrims to a new accommodation.”

He also “commiserated with the affected pilgrims, assuring that the Commission will provide every possible support within its capacity to cushion the impact of the incident.”

The Chairman expressed gratitude for the safety of the pilgrims, stating, “The Chairman thanked Almighty Allah that no life was lost in this unfortunate incident, promising that NAHCON will work with the affected Tour Operators to ensure that pilgrims are relocated and provided with the necessary assistance.”

Inspections of the new building have already been completed, and arrangements for resettlement are in progress.

NAHCON also appreciated the swift actions of the Saudi emergency services and the cooperation of the hotel staff in managing the situation. Further updates regarding the incident will be communicated by the commission as necessary.

