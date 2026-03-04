EIB Invested €3.1bn In Africa In 2025

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group invested €3.1 billion ($3.66 billion) across Africa in 2025, with around 46 per cent allocated to climate action and environmental sustainability, according to a statement issued by the financial institution.

The amount represents about one-third of the more than €9 billion deployed by EIB Global, the group’s development arm focused on international partnerships and development finance. The projects support national priorities in beneficiary countries and align with the EU’s Global Gateway programme, unveiled in early 2022.

The initiative aims to mobilize 150 billion euros in Africa over six years. Priority sectors include support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) through credit lines, investments in venture capital funds, sustainable energy, transport infrastructure, water and health.

The bank said that the main beneficiary countries were Nigeria, Morocco, Malawi, Mauritania and Egypt. In sub-Saharan Africa, flagship projects include the development of the blue economy in Mauritania and Cape Verde, support for the cocoa sector in Côte d’Ivoire, the development of agricultural value chains in Sierra Leone and Guinea, and improved access to electricity in rural communities in Cameroon.

In North Africa, investments included projects to rebuild infrastructure damaged by the 2023 earthquake and the construction of climate-resilient water systems in Morocco.

They also covered industrial decarbonization projects and the Obelisk photovoltaic plant in Egypt, described as Africa’s largest solar power facility combined with battery storage.

“As the financing arm of the European Union, owned by its 27 member states, we are making a difference where it matters most: in high‑impact projects that people can feel on the ground and that communities across Africa can rely on,” EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said in the statement.

Separately, EIB Global committed more than 350 million euros to new invest- ment funds in 2025, including vehicles managed by Amethis and Ardian to support businesses and spur new projects in Africa. Beyond financing projects and providing technical advice, the EIB also seeks to mobilize private capital by supplying data that helps in- vestors better assess risks in emerging markets.