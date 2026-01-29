EIB Group Showcases Security, Tech Capabilities To Immigration Service

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap, on Tuesday led a high-level delegation of the Service on an inspection tour of facilities operated by EIB Group in Kuje and Idu, Abuja, as part of efforts to explore operational collaboration.

Mrs Nandap was represented on the tour by a Deputy Comptroller General, Mrs Augusta Obiageli.

The delegation was received by the Chairman of EIB Group, Dr Bright Echefu, and senior management staff, who took the visitors through the Group’s key operational units and subsidiaries.

During the tour, the immigration officials were briefed on EIB Stratoc’s security operations and advanced surveillance services, as well as forensic analysis and data-gathering solutions provided by Giga Forensics to support intelligence-led and evidence-based investigations.

At Briech UAS, the delegation inspected facilities for the manufacturing and deployment of surveillance and payload drones designed for security operations, monitoring and reconnaissance.

The visitors also toured Poctova, a Nigerian fashion and protective-wear brand under the Group, which produces ballistic protective gear alongside ready-to-wear clothing.

The tour further covered Luft TV, EIB Group’s Pay TV platform, where the delegation was introduced to its broadcast infrastructure and premium high-definition content.

Overall, the visit offered the Immigration Service insight into how EIB Group integrates technology, security, manufacturing and media in support of national development and Nigeria’s security architecture.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Echefu said the Group remained committed to supporting government institutions through innovation, professionalism and strategic partnerships, stressing that private sector participation was critical to strengthening institutional capacity and improving service delivery.

In her remarks, Mrs Nandap commended EIB Group’s investments in infrastructure, technology and human capital, describing the facilities as impressive and reflective of a forward-looking organisation.

She said the tour demonstrated how private sector initiatives could complement government efforts, particularly in security, technology and efficient service delivery.

The visit concluded with interactive sessions between the NIS delegation and EIB Group management, during which both sides discussed potential areas of collaboration and sustained engagement.