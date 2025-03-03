EIB Backs AFC’s $750m Climate Resilient Infrastructure Fund

Share

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed to join Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) in financing a $750 million Infrastructure Climate Resilient Fund (ICRF).

According to a press release, the initiative will accelerate climate adaptation and sustainable infrastructure across Africa.

The statement said that as part of the commitment, the EIB will invest $52.48 million in the Fund, which is managed by AFC Capital Partners (ACP), the asset management arm of AFC. “ACP has already secured a $253 million commitment from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), marking GCF’s largestever equity investment in Africa.

In addition, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and two private African pension funds have also committed to the Fund, demonstrating robust institutional backing on the continent and internationally.

“The Infrastructure Climate Resilient Fund aims to accelerate climate adaptation in Africa by embedding resilience measures at every stage of infrastructure development—from design and construction to operation.

Using blended finance to de-risk private investment, the Fund also integrates innovative tools such as climate risk parametric insurance to enhance protection against climate-related risks and losses.

In addition, the Fund will provide technical assistance to enhance the capacity of countries seeking climate risk assessment and adaptation, aligning with the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative and the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” the statement further said. Speaking at the launch event, EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, said: “The EIB is committed to supporting private sector investment

