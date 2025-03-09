Share

Contrary to news reports that Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has ordered the sacking of Emmanuel Ehiem from the office of Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Argungu General Hospital, a report available to Sunday Telegraph showed that the governor gave no such order.

Rather, Ehiem has been reassigned to Kebbi Medical Centre (KMC), Kalgo, and has since resumed duties.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, in a statement issued on March 3, said Governor Idris directed the Ministry of Health to remove Ehiem “With immediate effect over poor service delivery” and to be replaced “with a competent hand who can manage the hospital professionally.”

But the Commissioner of Health, in a letter dated March 4 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary/Chief Medical Director of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, listed Ehiem among medical doctors who have been reassigned to different hospitals in the state.

The letter was signed on behalf of the Commissioner by the acting Deputy Director (Administration), Attahiru Mohammed Sama.

KMC, in a letter dated March 5, also notified the Commissioner that Ehiem has since resumed duties in the hospital.

The letter, which was signed by Magaji U.F Yelwa, Director Administration, on behalf of the CMD of the hospital, read in part, “I have been directed to notify you that the above-named officer has resumed duty with effect from 5th March 2025.”

