Ehiem Not Sacked Over Alleged Poor Service Delivery – Report

Contrary to news report that Kebbi State governor Dr. Nasir Idris, has ordered the sack from office of Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Argungu General Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Ehiem, report available to this newspaper showed that the governor gave no such order. Rather, Ehiem has been reassigned to Kebbi Medical Centre (KMC), Kalgo, and has since resumed duties.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, in a statement on March 3, said Governor Idris directed the Ministry of Health to remove Dr. Ehiem “with immediate effect over poor service delivery,” and to be replaced “with a competent hand who can manage the hospital professionally.”

But the Commissioner for Health, in a letter dated March 4 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary/Chief Medical Director of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, listed Dr. Ehiem among medical doctors who been resigned to different hospitals in the state.

