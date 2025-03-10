New Telegraph

March 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ehiem Not Sacked…

Ehiem Not Sacked Over Alleged Poor Service Delivery – Report

Contrary to news report that Kebbi State governor Dr. Nasir Idris, has ordered the sack from office of Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Argungu General Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Ehiem, report available to this newspaper showed that the governor gave no such order. Rather, Ehiem has been reassigned to Kebbi Medical Centre (KMC), Kalgo, and has since resumed duties.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, in a statement on March 3, said Governor Idris directed the Ministry of Health to remove Dr. Ehiem “with immediate effect over poor service delivery,” and to be replaced “with a competent hand who can manage the hospital professionally.”

But the Commissioner for Health, in a letter dated March 4 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary/Chief Medical Director of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, listed Dr. Ehiem among medical doctors who been resigned to different hospitals in the state.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Baba Tee Admits ‘Short’ Sexual Encounter With Ijoba Lande’s Wife
Read Next

IWD Industry Leaders, Innovators, Dudu Plugs Make Case For Gender Equality
Share
Copy Link
×