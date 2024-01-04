Ehie Was Never Elected Speaker, Says Rivers Assembly

The Rivers State House of Assembly has said that Edison Ehie, who recently resigned his membership of the House, was never elected the Speaker of the state legislature. The House said the Speaker of the Assembly is a creation of the law, saying Ehie, who was the member representing Ahoada East Constituency II, was only claiming what he is not.

The Clerk of the House, Emeka Amadi, stated this in a letter titled ‘To whom it may concern,’ dated January 1st, 2024, and obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday. Amadi was reacting to the letter of resignation as Speaker and membership of the House written and signed by Ehie himself and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He described the letter by Ehie as “misleading information,” saying the latter was never at any time in the life of the Rivers Assembly elected a speaker. The letter read, “The attention of the Rivers State House of Assembly has been drawn to a letter dated 29 December 2023, addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission and circulating in the media.

“It was purportedly written and signed by Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, member representing Ahoada East Constituency II in the Rivers State of Assembly wherein he claimed to have resigned from the position of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, an office he never occupied.

“I am therefore directed to call on the good people of Rivers State to disregard the false claim in this letter that is intended to mislead the unsuspecting public. Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie was never at any time in the life of the Rivers State House of Assembly elected a Speaker.”