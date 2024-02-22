Ehie vs Police: Court To Deliver Ruling On Preliminary Objection Filed By IGP

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt will, on Monday deliver a ruling on the preliminary objection filed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police challenging the jurisdiction of the Court to hear the fundamental rights suit filed by Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government.

It would be recalled that Ehie, the former factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly was arrested and later the state High Court issued an injunction refraining the Police from rearresting him.

Presiding judge Justice Sika Aprioku, after the argument by counsels representing both parties in the suit, said the outcome of the ruling on the preliminary objection will determine if the court will proceed to hear the substantive suit filed by the applicant.

READ ALSO:

The court, through an ex parte application by Demain Okoro, the counsel to Ehie, restrained the police from arresting, detaining, and harassing him over his alleged involvement in the explosion that rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on October 29, 2023, based on a petition filed by the Martins Amaewhule-led lawmakers.