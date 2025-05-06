eHealth Africa Wins ‘Best Place To Work’ Certification

Share

eHealth Africa has announced its official recertification as one of the Best Places to Work globally for 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year the organization has received this prestigious recognition.

In a statement, the leading nonprofit organization said the global accolade underscores its ongoing commitment to fostering an inspiring, inclusive, and empowering workplace.

“eHealth Africa earned top scores in key areas including Learning and Development, Leadership, Talent Strategy, Culture, and Career Growth—testament to the strength of its people-focused practices,” the statement read.

The certification, awarded by the global Best Places to Work Programme, is based on a rigorous methodology that includes employee surveys and an independent audit of human resources practices.

It recognizes companies that consistently excel in employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and human capital development.

Reacting to the recognition, Executive Director of eHealth Africa, Atef Fawaz, said:

“Being recertified among the best places to work is not a mere coincidence but a reflection of our consistent intentionality in creating a workspace that inspires people to make meaningful impact across communities.

This is another opportunity to celebrate the incredible team behind eHealth Africa’s values and mission.

“We have consistently implemented policies and practices that promote gender diversity, equity, and advancement, while actively working to dismantle biases that hinder gender inclusivity.”

Since its founding, eHealth Africa has not only worked to strengthen health systems in underserved communities but has also prioritized cultivating a positive and inclusive work environment that supports both personal and professional development.

Its focus on continuous learning, leadership growth, and people-first strategies has contributed to internal success while advancing its mission to improve public health outcomes across Africa.

