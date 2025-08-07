eHealth Africa, Stakeholders Call For Sustainable Local Investment In Digital Health

eHealth Africa, along with key stakeholders from government, non-governmental organizations, the private sector, donor agencies, and community groups, has issued a strong call for increased local investment to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of digital health solutions across Africa.

This call was made during the recently concluded Insights Learning Forum (ILF) 2025 in Abuja, themed “Local Investments for Connected Communities: The Power of Digital Health Networks in Public Health Transformation.”

The forum brought together visionary speakers, bold panel discussions, and groundbreaking innovations , all reinforcing one central message: transforming health systems in Africa requires local ownership, collective action, and sustained investment.

Throughout the event, speakers emphasized that lasting digital health impact can only be achieved when innovation is driven by local investment, and communities are empowered to shape the tools designed to serve them.

Speaking on the evolution of the ILF, eHealth Africa Executive Director, Atef Fawaz, noted that what began as a simple monthly webinar series has grown into a flagship annual event thanks to increasing stakeholder interest and collaboration.

“It started as a simple webinar. But year by year, we’ve seen growth in both interest and commitment from partners and government,” Fawaz said.

“We believe in partnerships with the government to get things done. They have the vision; we as implementers have the mandate. This is not a client relationship, it’s a collaboration.”

Fawaz also encouraged young innovators to bring forward smart solutions for the many challenges still facing the health sector.

Highlighting the urgency of the 2025 theme, Ota Akhigbe, Director of Partnerships and Programs at eHealth Africa, stressed that transformation begins with local ownership, not flashy tools or external funding.

“Digital health is no longer a theory, it’s happening now. We have platforms tracking vaccine delivery, flagging outbreaks, linking clinics to specialists, and delivering test results. The time has come to ensure these systems last,” Akhigbe said.

“When we say investment, we’re not only talking about money. While funding matters, so do leadership, trust, and long-term commitment.”

She urged all levels of government to formally integrate digital health into their annual health budgets and development plans.

Dr. Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq, National Coordinator for the Sector Wide Approach, commended the forum’s timely focus and inclusive design.

“This forum convenes the right mix of stakeholders, government, private sector, development partners, and innovators, to co-create solutions that strengthen health systems through digital innovation,” he said.

Dr. Muntaqa pointed to progress made in national digital health architecture and standards, adding that the next step is to unify fragmented initiatives and scale what works.

“By prioritizing data integration, surveillance, and scale, we are advancing a country-owned, locally led digital health system — one that can deliver on our national goal of dramatically reducing maternal and newborn mortality.”

The ILF 2025 agenda featured focused panel discussions on investing in health through local communities, highlighting actionable strategies for mobilizing domestic resources, enhancing public-private collaboration, and reinforcing regulatory frameworks.

Sessions included case studies, insights, and recommendations for policymakers, investors, and innovators committed to building resilient digital health ecosystems in Africa.

A notable session explored Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) for girls and women in Nigeria, emphasizing how digital tools and innovative financing models can expand access to SRHR services and protect the rights of vulnerable populations.

The forum closed with a shared understanding: Africa’s digital health future can only be sustained when local resources, leadership, and voices are at the center of every solution.