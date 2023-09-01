eHealth Africa, Sokoto Govt Partner To Deliver 2m Vaccine To Remote Locations

eHealth Africa and the Sokoto State Government are partnering to facilitate two million vaccines and immunize 800,000 children in six months.

Easy access to the land borders in north-east and north-west zones, particularly Borno, Yobe, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina states has remained a key source of criminality and violent crimes in these parts of the country.

Beyond security challenges, hard-to-reach areas, unavailability of vaccines, unfavourable weather conditions and vaccine hesitancy due to religious beliefs largely contributed to low immunization coverage rates in Nigeria and most inequitable in the world according to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

As of 2018, vaccination rates in Sokoto state were among the lowest in Nigeria, with only 3% of children receiving the pentavalent vaccine by their first birthday as revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics and United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

In 2016, eHealth Africa was engaged by the State Ministry of Health with support from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and Dangote group on the Vaccine Direct Delivery project to commence the delivery of vaccine and dry goods for immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases in Kano, Bauchi, Zamfara and Sokoto State.

The intervention most recently done in Collaboration with Sokoto State Primary HealthCare Development Agency (SSPHCDA) devised strategic ways to deliver Antigens and dry goods to cold chain-equipped health facilities at ward-level and LGA cold stores at appropriate temperatures (between +2 to +8 Degree Centigrade).

Using the Logistics Management Information System (LoMIS), a suite of offline-capable mobile and web applications developed by eHealth Africa, they address challenges with the supply/distribution of health commodities to last-mile health facilities.

The LoMIS Suite applications have been instrumental in providing critical solutions that ensure the availability of health commodities, and effective vaccine management. It also enables broader health system policy decisions through the use of real data for insight into decision-making and execution at the community, LGA and state l levels.

Stakeholders in Sokoto state agree that the Vaccine Direct Delivery interventions have contributed to reducing the challenge of zero stock for vaccines as a result of effective automated documentation of vaccines and their consumables while also limiting the use of papers to promote sustainability in both the environment and the health sector.

In the words of Murtala Bello, the Director, Pharmaceutical Services, and Logistics Officer, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Sokoto State, “the use of digital solutions has improved delivery, it has also improved availability of these vaccines.” This according to him has improved accessibility and increased immunization coverage in the State.

According to eHA project Manager, Mohammed Faosy, in the last 6 months (Jan-June), over 2 million vaccines have been delivered to an average of 351 cold-chain equipped health facilities monthly, leading to the immunization of over 800,000 children against Vaccine preventable diseases in Sokoto State.

This is an 18% increase in the number of children reported vaccinated in the state in the first half of 2022. He reiterated that despite implementing the VDD project in a security-compromised location such as Sokoto state, the project’s performance in terms of delivery rate has been outstanding.

Umar Muhammed, a Health Delivery Officer, also said that due to insecurity, vaccines could not be delivered directly to about 5 health facilities in Sokoto state; Kiyara PHC, Damba PHC, Bauni PHC, Raka PHC, and Dangulbi PHC but the delivery team found a creative way to ensure delivery to these high-risk areas by liaising and collaborating with the Health facility in charge within those communities through close communications and stipend-based reward to ensure they have vaccines at their health facilities.

He said, “We don’t just provide a stipend, we monitor and follow up until vaccines arrive at the facilities safely, Deliveries were always 100% successful to the affected facilities”.

Bad road conditions made worse by the rainy season also hinder the delivery of vaccines to Fadarawa Health Post and Rugga Kijjo Health Post. It can only be done using motorcycles from the LGA cold store.

The team monitors the process until vaccines arrive at the facilities safely within the required temperature, deliveries are always 100% successful to the affected facilities.

eHA is committed to reducing zero-dose children and ensuring that quality vaccines are available at ward-level cold-chain-equipped health facilities in Sokoto and across Nigeria.