eHealth Africa, Partners Call For Sustainable Financing, Collaborative Innovation

eHealth Africa along with leaders in digital health, youth innovators, and technical experts have called for a systemic sustainable financing and collaborations in addressing health challenges, correct misinformation, and empower adolescents to make healthier decisions independently.

They made the call at the Global Digital Health Forum (GDHF) in Kenya, during a Salon Session hosted by eHealth Africa with Population Services International, Reach Digital Health, the Bay Area Global Alliance, and the Africa Hub for Innovation and Development.

The multi-stakeholder session titled, “Digital Interfaces to spur behavior change in health among adolescents in Kenya and Beyond”, provides a platform for behavioural science, cultural storytelling, and digital technology to create engaging health solutions through the platforms young people already use; mobile phones, chatbots, and others.

During the session, speakers emphasized the need for governments, innovators, youth leaders, and experts to quickly align with the rapid advancement of digital and emerging AI solutions.