eHealth Africa, Partner Target 25,000 Mothers With AI-Powered Maternal Support

eHealth Africa and Jacaranda Health have officially launched Promoting Mothers in Pregnancy and Postpartum Through SMS (PROMPTS) in Kano State to support women throughout pregnancy and the postpartum period by providing personalised health information aligned with national clinical protocols.

The platform is Jacaranda Health’s AI-enabled maternal health messaging platform that delivers timely, accurate pregnancy and newborn healthcare information directly to mothers’ phones in both Hausa and English.

Through the platform, mothers can ask questions, receive tailored responses, and access reliable guidance to help them make informed decisions for themselves and their babies.

Speaking of the launch, Nigerian Representative and Strategic Technical Advisor for Jacaranda, Dr Ufuoma Omo-Obi, emphasised the importance of partnering with eHealth Africa in order to reach a large number of women in Kano.

This collaboration is delivering trusted health information directly to mothers in underserved communities, seeking to initially empower 25,000 mothers to navigate pregnancy and the postpartum period safely.

The expansion from other African countries like Kenya to Nigeria represents a scalable, government-integrated digital infrastructure built for long-term impact. This will go a long way in increasing access to quality maternal health information through digital innovation.

eHealth Africa will lead the local adaptation and operational rollout of PROMPTS in Nigeria, drawing on its extensive experience implementing data-driven health programs across the country.

With deep technical expertise and longstanding partnerships within Nigeria’s public health ecosystem, eHealth Africa will oversee stakeholder engagement, contextual localisation, and facility-level integration.

Jacaranda Health is the developer and global steward of PROMPTS, responsible for the platform’s design, AI capabilities, and ongoing product innovation. Already deployed at scale in Kenya, where it has reached more than 3.8 million mothers, Jacaranda brings deep experience in delivering digital health solutions through public health systems.

Omo-Obi said: “For both Jacaranda Health and eHealth Africa, Kano represents one of the strongest opportunities to demonstrate impact, especially given the state’s maternal health burden and the urgent need to address maternal mortality.

“The fact that eHealth Africa is based here, has strong networks, is well connected with the government, and is a learning organisation makes this an important opportunity not just to implement, but also to learn and demonstrate impact.”

Reacting to this, a senior manager with eHealth Africa’s Global Health Informatics, Jamil Galadanci, said eHealth Africa is happy to support this initiative to ensure it reaches local communities in Nigeria.

He said: “We understand that it is one thing to build and deploy a technology solution, and another thing entirely to successfully onboard end users and ensure they are able to use it effectively.

“The solution was deliberately designed as an SMS-based solution in order to avoid the limitations of internet access.”

EHA Reach clinic will also be enrolling eligible mothers via the Reach Everyone with Accessible Community Healthcare (REACH) program. The Program Manager, Aminu Ayuba, added that the timely launch of the PROMPTS program in Kano is a bold step towards addressing maternal and infant mortality.

“We are excited to once again use technology to bridge the gap between healthcare and the people that need it. Sincere gratitude to the project teams and the Kano State Ministry of Health,” he added

Receiving the innovation at Gwagwarwa Primary Healthcare facility in Kano, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, expressed excitement on the prospect of the innovation in a bid to achieve the target of zero maternal mortality rate in the state.

He said: “The introduction of PROMPT is another big opportunity for Kano and a major boost to the Crush Maternal Mortality programme.

“We have taken it so seriously that our goal is to crush maternal mortality and ensure that no woman suffers or loses her life during pregnancy, labour, delivery, or the post-delivery period.”

He further called on husbands and the entire community to ensure eligible women participate in the programme, because it is very, very important in safeguarding the health of pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Both organisations are committed to continuously measuring impact and refining the platform based on feedback from mothers, healthcare workers, and health system stakeholders.

As implementation progresses, the partnership will focus on scaling responsibly while ensuring quality, usability, and measurable improvements in maternal and newborn health outcomes.