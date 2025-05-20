eHealth Africa, Kano Govt Sign Agreement To Digitize Public Healthcare System

Share

eHealth Africa has signed a tripartite agreement with the Kano State Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to digitize the state’s healthcare system, aiming to enhance ICT infrastructure and service delivery across the sector.

The agreement was signed at the Emergency Operations Center of Abdullahi Wase Hospital, Kano, by the Executive Director of eHealth Africa, Atef Fawaz, alongside the Commissioners for Health and Science, Technology and Innovation.

Fawaz lauded the Kano State Government for its commitment to harnessing technology to improve healthcare outcomes, describing the partnership as a pivotal step toward transformation.

“This is more than a project; it’s a transformational shift in how healthcare can be managed through technology,” he said. “Our goal is to improve how data is collected, analyzed, and used to inform decisions, ultimately leading to smarter policies and better outcomes for the people.”

He emphasized that eHealth Africa, headquartered in Kano, has consistently prioritized deploying homegrown digital solutions within the state.

“We co-design with our partners. This ensures sustainability and ownership, which are essential for long-term success,” Fawaz added, noting that while the technologies have been tested elsewhere, they would be customized to suit Kano’s specific needs.

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Yusuf Labaran, hailed the collaboration as a milestone in the state’s digital healthcare reform efforts.

“All hospitals in Kano will soon be digitally linked for seamless communication and coordination,” he said. “This initiative will not only improve service delivery but also ease access to healthcare, particularly in underserved communities.”

Dr. Labaran further noted that the digital system would enhance patient data management, hospital administration, and emergency response effectiveness.

Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Yusuf Kofarmata, said the partnership aligns with the state’s broader vision of integrating innovation across governance structures.

“Our ministry’s mandate is to deploy innovation across sectors—health, education, commerce, and environment. This MoU with eHealth Africa lays the foundation for building smarter, more responsive public institutions,” he said.

He disclosed that the initial agreement would span 12 months, with the possibility of renewal based on performance and the evolving needs of the state.

Share