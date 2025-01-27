eHealth Africa Academy Empowers Next Generation Of Tech Leaders

Share

eHealth Africa has celebrated the graduation of the 6th Cohort of the eHealth Africa Academy. The graduation marks the successful completion of a rigorous 16-week training programme, empowering young minds with cutting-edge skills in web design and software development.

Founded to bridge the technology skills gap among Africa’s youth, the eHealth Africa Academy continues to demonstrate its commitment to shaping the next generation of tech leaders.

The programme focuses on empowering participants with the expertise and tools required to excel in the ever-evolving digital world, particularly within the health-tech sector.

The Senior Manager of Global Health Informatics at eHealth Africa, Jamil Galadanci, said: “This graduation represents more than just the completion of a program; it signifies a transformative journey for our graduates.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work that each graduate has shown over the past 16 weeks.

“They have not only acquired valuable technical skills, but they are now equipped to contribute meaningfully to the digital and healthcare ecosystems, both locally and globally.”

The 6th Cohort underwent an immersive and hands-on curriculum that included mentorship from industry professionals, practical training, and real-world project experience.

Their success reflects eHealth Africa’s vision of fostering youth empowerment and creating pathways for growth in the rapidly expanding tech sector.

The graduation ceremony, held on 24th January 2025, brought together influential stakeholders from the health-tech industry, government, and the broader tech community to celebrate the achievements of these emerging innovators.

Highlights of the event included inspiring speeches, certificate presentations, and a shared recognition of the hard work and determination of these talented graduates.

“We are excited to see the impact our graduates will have on the world. They are now equipped to address complex challenges in health tech and contribute to shaping a future where technology and healthcare work hand-in-hand to improve lives across the continent,” said Galadanci.

To date, the eHealth Africa Academy has successfully graduated over 120 young professionals, providing them with valuable resources to thrive in the digital economy.

With a focus on bridging the digital divide and creating a sustainable talent pipeline, the academy is helping drive the continent’s tech revolution.

Share

Please follow and like us: