EHA Impact Ventures, MotherFood Invest $80,000 To Promote Nutrition In Nigeria

EHA Impact Ventures (EIV) and MotherFood International have announced $80,000 investment in Moppet Foods, to fight malnutrition among children in Nigeria.

The investment, structured as a revenue-based convertible promissory note, provides flexible repayment structure tied to Moppet Foods’ revenues, with the option to convert outstanding balances into equity under favourable terms.

The investment was announced at the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) in Lagos, where Adam Thompson, Co-Founder of EHA Impact Ventures, presented the collaboration to a global audience of investors, social entrepreneurs, and development leaders.

“EIV’s investment in Moppet Foods demonstrates how catalytic capital can be structured to meet impact-driven businesses at their point of need,” said Adam Thompson.

Moppet Foods currently produces fortified, locally sourced complementary foods aimed at reducing childhood malnutrition and supporting smallholder farmers.

EIV and MotherFood’s investment will enable Moppet to scale production, deepen farmer partnerships, and accelerate the distribution of nutritious foods to reach more than 80% of children currently experiencing dietary deficiencies in targeted communities.

Global Partnerships at MotherFood, Chris Emergui, said: “This partnership is a powerful step toward addressing child malnutrition through locally led, women-driven solutions. By combining our expertise with EIV and Moppet Foods, we’re helping to build sustainable nutrition systems that reach the most vulnerable.”

Beyond capital, this investment will focus on maximising social impact and operational excellence by helping the company identify and track key impact indicators, providing board advisory and governance support, assisting with grant and funding applications, and enhancing storytelling and communications to better articulate Moppet’s mission and results.

Founder of Moppet Foods, Roberta Edu, said: “We’re grateful for partners like EIV who bring more than funding.

“With their support, we’re better positioned to scale our work and communicate the impact we’re making in communities.”

On her part, the CEO & Co-Founder of EHA Impact Ventures, Evelyn Castle, said: “Moppet Food’s mission to nourish the next generation and uplift women farmers embodies the kind of transformative impact we seek.

“We’re proud to support Roberta and her team not only with capital but with hands-on expertise and resources to ensure sustained growth and measurable impact.”

With this investment, EHA Impact Ventures and MotherFood International are reaffirming their commitment to strengthening food systems, supporting women-led innovation, and improving the health of Nigeria’s next generation. Together with Moppet Foods, they are working to ensure that no child is left behind in the fight against malnutrition.