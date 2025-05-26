EHA Engages CEO

Share

A service provider of patientcentred, technology-driven healthcare services in Nigeria, EHA Clinics has appointed Ifunanya Ilodibe as chief executive officer.

A statement by the firm explained that Ilodibe assumed the role with over 14 years of experience in clinical practice, healthcare operations and quality management.

Ilodibe obtained a master degree international health management and leadership from the University of Sheffeld, UK and dual degrees in medicine and medical sciences from the University of Ghana.

She is a certified professional in healthcare quality, a certified ISO 9001:2015 lead auditor and a certified crucial conversations trainer.

Her appointment reinforces EHA Clinics’ commitment to advancing women in leadership and building an efficient, ethical, and peoplecentred healthcare system.

Ilodibe has consistently demonstrated the kind of operational excellence, clinical expertise and values-driven leadership that define our mission. Her appointment marks the beginning of a new era for the organisation.

