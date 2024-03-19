Egypt’s Assar displaces Aruna as Africa’s best-ranked star

Egypt’s Omar Assar has surpassed Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna to become Africa’s highest-ranked table tennis player. In the recent ITTF Week 12 Rankings for 2024, Assar climbed to the 17th position globally while Aruna dropped to the 19th spot.

Assar’s rise in the rankings came after his impressive performance at the Singapore Smash tournament. Although he lost to Indian veteran, Sharath Achanta, his performance helped him climb up the rankings.

Assar’s current achievement marks a return to the top spot in Africa, which he had previously held before Aruna took over.

In other developments, Wang Chuqin from China has replaced Fan Zhendong as the top-ranked player globally, following his victory at the Singapore Smash. Moreover, German player Timo Boll and Indian player Sharath Achanta have also seen improvements in their rankings after their performances at the same tournament.

On the women’s side, Dina Meshref still holds the title of Africa’s highest-ranked female player, despite dropping to the 27th position globally. Her fellow Egyptian player, Hana Goda, who won the 2023 African Games, has moved up to the 28th spot in the latest rankings.