September 8, 2025
Egyptian Slumps, Dies At Abuja Hotel

An Egyptian national, Mohammed Saleh, 56, has died after reportedly slumping during dinner at the Abuja Intercontinental Hotel, Wuse Zone 4, on Friday night.

Sources told Zagazola Makama that Saleh was dining with three companions when the incident occurred. The hotel’s Security Supervisor, Francis Yusuf, promptly reported the case to the Wuse Division Police around 9:24 p.m.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Kings Care Hospital, Wuse Zone 4, and later referred to Wuse District Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The body has since been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy,” the sources said. Police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

