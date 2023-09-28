Egyptian Man Finds Special Stone With Virgin Mary Inscription (Photos)

Egyptian man, Ahmed El-Husseini, has explained how he found a special stone with the inscription of the Virgin Mary in the country.

According to El-Husseini, the stone was examined by experts in geology at a German university specializing in geosciences, but for the sake of credibility, it was not official.

The German professor said that this stone is worth millions of dollars. Stone dimensions height: 27.57 mm, width: 17.64 mm, depth: 12.45 mm and weight: 5.3 grams.

Explaining how he found the special stone, El-Husseini said: “When I was 14 years old I had a dream. There was a big crowd. Looks like they were waiting for someone. They were happy in the dream.

“My little brother was also with me, but those people left after dark. I had certainty in the dream that these people were waiting for the Virgin Mary. Yes, I felt it.

“Then I saw someone tapping my right shoulder, so I turned around to see who it was. It was the Virgin Mary who was smiling, then she put something in my hand like a stone and said: It is yours, Ahmed, it is yours.

“Light was radiating around her. I have never seen such light before. There were angels around. The moon had a beautiful light, not as we see it in our lives.

“Two years after the dream, my brother and I were walking on a road in Cairo. It was August 1996. That day we took a different route to get home quickly.

“My brother and I were running. Suddenly my feet stumbled and fell on the sandy ground. I picked up a stone automatically from the ground and looked at it I saw a bright light from the stone then I looked at the stone I saw a woman who looked pregnant I saw a woman’s face in the stone there were eyebrows and there were eyes there is a nose I swear I quickly recognized her she is the Virgin Mary I put the stone in my pocket.

“Then my little brother and I went home, but my mother scolded us for being late. Then I put the stone on the table and my mother saw the stone and looked at it and said that it was the Virgin Mary and that Christ was in her womb.

“There is also a tree trunk in the stone. There are many details in the stone. And everyone who saw the stone said that it was the Virgin Mary.”