Egyptian Conglomerate Expresses Interest In Ogun Agric Sector

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has held a bilateral meeting with the biggest conglomerate owned by the Egyptian Government, National Service Project Organisation, with the North African organisation expressing its readiness to invest in the agricultural sector of the state. Leading the organisation on a courtesy call to the governor in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, recently, General Walid Morsi, declared that that the organisation would focus on the cultivation of food and cash crops, which will be exported to his home country and other parts of the world.

“We are trying to make Egypt a hub in the Mediterranean Region and we are partnering Nigeria in the area of agriculture where we can plant and process food and cash crops and send it to Egypt. “This partnership would be of great benefit to Nigeria and Egypt,” Morsi pointed out. Also speaking, Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim from EGTA Investment Limited, representative of National Service Project Organisation’s representative in Nigeria, said the team was in Ogun to assess its viability especially in the agriculture sector where the company intended to focus on.

He added that the visit had provided the team with an opportunity to see one of the economic zones located at the cargo airport, observing that the state has economic concepts that could not be found in other states in the country. Ibrahim, however, lauded the state government for the cargo airport which would host the agro processing zone, expressing delight with the facilities on ground. He assured that cultivation of farm produce would not be the only area the company would invest in, but in aqua and poultry farming.

Responding, Governor Abiodun informed the investors that Ogun with more than 12,000 arable land out of its more than 16,000, total land mass was suitable for planting of food and cash crops. The governor added that apart from availability of highly skilled manpower as the result of large number of educational institutions, Ogun is also blessed with abundant natural resources.